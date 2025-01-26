What's the story

Equity mutual funds in India witnessed a massive surge in inflows last year, almost doubling to ₹4 lakh crore from the previous year's number.

The surge reflects strong investor confidence and a continued shift toward long-term investing, especially via systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The numbers were disclosed by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), which said total inflow into equity and equity-oriented schemes stood at ₹3.94 lakh crore for 2024, up from ₹1.61 lakh crore in 2023.