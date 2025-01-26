What's the story

US media conglomerate Paramount Global has received a last-minute $13.5 billion takeover bid from Project Rise Partners (PRP).

The unexpected development comes as Skydance Media and RedBird Capital Partners finalize their acquisition of Paramount, backed by Larry Ellison.

PRP's new offer surpasses its previous all-cash proposal and significantly exceeds the $8 billion deal from Skydance and RedBird.