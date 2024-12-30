Syria's new leader urges US to lift sanctions, blames Assad

What's the story Ahmed al-Sharaa, the newly installed leader of Syria, has urged the United States to lift sanctions imposed during Bashar al-Assad's regime. Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, Sharaa blamed these sanctions on "crimes committed by the Assad government." He was hopeful that the incoming Donald Trump administration would review these punitive measures.

Political roadmap

Sharaa outlines constitutional overhaul and election plans

Sharaa, who spearheaded the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) coalition in toppling Assad, has detailed plans for a constitutional overhaul and elections in Syria. He believes rewriting the constitution could take "two or three years," and elections could take as long as four years. The plan is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for constitutional reform and UN-monitored elections.

International response

UN envoy expresses cautious optimism about Syria's future

On this note, United Nations envoy Geir Pedersen has expressed cautious optimism about Syria adopting a new constitution and holding free and fair elections after a transitional period. Sharaa emphasized the importance of maintaining relations with Iran and Russia, both key allies of Assad. He said relations with Iran should be based on mutual respect and non-interference while acknowledging Russia's strategic role in Syria's defense and infrastructure sectors.

Military integration

Sharaa proposes integration of Kurdish-led forces into national army

Addressing the issue of Syria's Kurdish-led forces, Sharaa proposed integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army. He asserted that "weapons must be in the hands of the state alone" and welcomed qualified individuals from SDF into the defense ministry. This proposal comes amidst tensions with Turkey, which views these forces as an existential threat due to their links to the PKK.

Coalition dissolution

Sharaa plans to dissolve HTS coalition

Sharaa also spoke about plans to dissolve his HTS coalition, which is classified as a terrorist organization by a number of countries. He said the dissolution would be announced "during the national dialogue conference," but did not mention a date. This comes as part of Sharaa's attempts to distance himself from the extremists and create a more inclusive political environment in Syria.