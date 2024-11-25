Summarize Simplifying... In short Nicole Kidman, recent Best Actor winner at the Venice Film Festival, is reportedly dealing with emotional turmoil by immersing herself in work, sparking concerns of potential burnout.

Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban are ready to leave US

By Tanvi Gupta 02:28 pm Nov 25, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman and her musician husband Keith Urban are said to be considering a return to their native Australia from the US after a tough year. The couple's tough year has included the death of Kidman's mother, Janelle, in September, and a grueling work schedule resulting in possible burnout for the actor. A source close to the family told Woman's Day magazine that they "have had their worst year ever."

Emotional strain

Kidman's grief and work commitments raise concerns

Kidman, who recently bagged the Best Actor award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in Babygirl, has been coping with her grief by throwing herself into work. A source revealed that she has been working tirelessly, even in the midst of her emotional turmoil. "She's been through so much, and she seems to be dealing with her grief by throwing herself into work," the source shared.

Work pressure

Kidman's packed schedule and potential burnout

The actor's hectic schedule has worried her friends and family. "There are times when she sleeps on a plane more than a bed...Everyone's worried about her." This extreme work pressure, along with emotional turmoil, has led to rumors that Kidman may be suffering from burnout. Work-wise, Kidman has already featured in Netflix's age-gap rom-com A Family Affair, with her Babygirl set to release in December. Additionally, she has appeared in Netflix's A Perfect Couple and Special Ops: Lioness Season 2.

Relocation plans

Kidman and Urban's potential move to Australia

Despite having said in 2018 that they didn't see themselves making a permanent move to Australia, the couple is now reportedly rethinking this decision. "We're Nashvillians," Kidman had told US Weekly. "My husband, his career's there. We're happy there right now." However, considering their recent challenges, a return to their roots might be on the cards for the couple who own properties in Nashville, Beverly Hills, New York City, and Sydney.