This filmmaker almost directed 'Wicked'—here's what happened
The journey of Wicked, a Broadway musical turned feature film, has been anything but smooth. The film, directed by Jon M Chu, will be released in November 2024 after years of development with many creative teams coming and going. However, Chu wasn't always the first choice to helm this project. Back in 2016, Stephen Daldry was initially chosen to direct the film and stayed attached for four years before his exit.
Daldry's impressive track record and Universal's confidence
Daldry, famous for his award-winning films Billy Elliot, The Hours, The Reader, and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, was the perfect fit for Wicked, Universal Pictures thought. His history of directing Oscar-nominated films made him an enticing choice for the studio. When Daldry was picked to direct Wicked in 2016, it showed Universal's faith in the film's ability to be a strong contender during awards season.
Daldry's initial involvement and subsequent departure from 'Wicked'
In June 2017, the British director started talking about Wicked publicly, noting that the project was still in its infancy. Although a December 2019 release date was set, there was no script ready for this musical adaptation then. By the end of 2017, Daldry confirmed that filming for his version of Wicked would start in 2018 but remained vague about specific details or casting plans.
'Wicked' was removed from Universal's release schedule
In August 2018, Universal took Wicked off its release schedule, handing the December 2019 slot to Cats instead. A few months later, a new release date of December 2021 was set for Wicked with Daldry still attached as director. However, the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 caused major disruptions in the entertainment industry, making it impossible to meet this revised deadline.
Daldry's exit and Chu's entry as 'Wicked' director
In October 2020, Daldry exited Wicked over scheduling conflicts and challenges in filming the movie in London. His exit ended his four-year-long association with the project. A few months later, Chu was brought on board as the new director and Wicked finally commenced principal photography in late 2022. The film is now being divided into two parts under Chu's direction. First part hits theaters on Friday.