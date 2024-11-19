Summarize Simplifying... In short Acclaimed director Daldry, known for Oscar-nominated films, was initially chosen to direct Universal Pictures' 'Wicked' in 2016.

However, after a series of delays and rescheduling, including a pandemic-induced disruption, Daldry exited the project in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts.

The film, now split into two parts, is being directed by Chu and has begun principal photography, with the first part hitting theaters soon.

Stephen Daldry was attached to 'Wicked' for four years

This filmmaker almost directed 'Wicked'—here's what happened

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Nov 19, 202404:10 am

What's the story The journey of Wicked, a Broadway musical turned feature film, has been anything but smooth. The film, directed by Jon M Chu, will be released in November 2024 after years of development with many creative teams coming and going. However, Chu wasn't always the first choice to helm this project. Back in 2016, Stephen Daldry was initially chosen to direct the film and stayed attached for four years before his exit.

Director's credentials

Daldry's impressive track record and Universal's confidence

Daldry, famous for his award-winning films Billy Elliot, The Hours, The Reader, and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, was the perfect fit for Wicked, Universal Pictures thought. His history of directing Oscar-nominated films made him an enticing choice for the studio. When Daldry was picked to direct Wicked in 2016, it showed Universal's faith in the film's ability to be a strong contender during awards season.

Project progression

Daldry's initial involvement and subsequent departure from 'Wicked'

In June 2017, the British director started talking about Wicked publicly, noting that the project was still in its infancy. Although a December 2019 release date was set, there was no script ready for this musical adaptation then. By the end of 2017, Daldry confirmed that filming for his version of Wicked would start in 2018 but remained vague about specific details or casting plans.

Release rescheduling

'Wicked' was removed from Universal's release schedule

In August 2018, Universal took Wicked off its release schedule, handing the December 2019 slot to Cats instead. A few months later, a new release date of December 2021 was set for Wicked with Daldry still attached as director. However, the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 caused major disruptions in the entertainment industry, making it impossible to meet this revised deadline.

Directorial transition

Daldry's exit and Chu's entry as 'Wicked' director

In October 2020, Daldry exited Wicked over scheduling conflicts and challenges in filming the movie in London. His exit ended his four-year-long association with the project. A few months later, Chu was brought on board as the new director and Wicked finally commenced principal photography in late 2022. The film is now being divided into two parts under Chu's direction. First part hits theaters on Friday.