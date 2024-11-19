Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a binge-watch bonanza! The prequel to the hit movie 'Dune', 'Dune: Prophecy', and 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' have already hit JioCinema and Netflix respectively.

Mark your calendars for November 21 and 22 as 'A Man on the Inside', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S02, 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' S03, and 'When The Phone Rings' are set to premiere on Netflix and JioCinema.

Don't miss 'The Rana Daggubati Show' on Amazon Prime Video from November 23, promising candid chats with celebrity guests every Saturday. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Your OTT watchlist for the week

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' S02, 'Dune: Prophecy': Unmissable OTT releases

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Nov 19, 202402:10 am

What's the story This week promises to be an exciting one for OTT viewers, with a plethora of new releases lined up between November 18 and 24. From the second season of Netflix's popular series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein to the South Korean drama When The Phone Rings, a host of films and web series across various platforms await you. Which one will you watch first?

#1, #2

'Dune: Prophecy' and 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' out now

The first episode of Dune: Prophecy arrived on JioCinema on Monday. It is a prequel to the 2021 hit movie Dune and delves into the early days of the Sisterhood/the Bene Gesserit. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale arrived on Netflix on Monday and traces superstar Nayanthara's personal and professional journey and her wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022.

#3

'A Man on the Inside' (November 21)

A Man on the Inside, starring Ted Danson, will arrive on Netflix on November 21. IMDb describes it as, "Charles, a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a private investigator and becomes a mole in a secret investigation in a nursing home." It's created by Michael Schur.

#4,#5, #6

'Yeh Kaali Kaali...,' 'When The...' and 'The Sex..' (November 22)

The second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, will premiere on Netflix on November 22. The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh. Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 will also premiere on JioCinema on November 22. Netflix is releasing a new South Korean series, When The Phone Rings, on November 22. It features Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, Heo Nam-jun, and Jang Gyu-ri.

#7

'The Rana Daggubati Show' (November 23)

Amazon Prime Video will premiere The Rana Daggubati Show on November 23 with new episodes every Saturday with various celebrity guests. Actor-producer Rana Daggubati will interview actors such as Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Nani, and Rishab Shetty in this candid talk show. Per the actor, "The Rana Daggubati Show isn't your ordinary talk show! It's a highly entertaining and interactive window into the very real and unfiltered lives of celebrities that appear on the show."