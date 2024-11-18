Summarize Simplifying... In short "Dune: Prophecy" episode one, led by Valya Harkonnen, impresses with its meticulous production and intriguing characters, but struggles with a slow pace and complex terminology.

Despite some narrative missteps, the show promises an exciting journey into the world of Dune, with a surprising twist towards the end.

Fans of the Dune films will find it familiar and engaging, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

'Dune: Prophecy' E01 is out now

'Dune: Prophecy' E01 review: Ambitious and meticulous, but excessively slow

By Isha Sharma 10:35 am Nov 18, 202410:35 am

What's the story Developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, Dune: Prophecy, which arrived on Max (JioCinema in India) on Monday, is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune. It focuses on the Bene Gesserit, a politically influential female group with advanced powers, and includes multiple characters, several great houses, and numerous enigmatic, determined characters. Does it match up to the sprawling legacy of Villeneuve's films? We review.

Premise

Valya Harkonnen and her plans shape the series

The show's driving force is Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), a fierce, resolute woman and the Sisterhood's leader. She plots to have a woman from the Sisterhood sit on the throne, and her plans nearly come to fruition through the marital alliance of Princess Ynez (who's about to join the Sisterhood) and the nine-year-old Pruwet Richese. Meanwhile, a war silently brews in the background.

#1

The sprawling production, set designs draw you in

If there's one thing the world of Dune doesn't comprise, it's the immaculate world-building. While the scale was bigger in the Dune films, it doesn't disappoint in Dune: Prophecy either. The superior production value, set designs, and costumes root the characters in this distant yet familiar world. The A-rate cinematography, especially scenes featuring the Sisterhood women gathering together in a circle, look particularly impressive.

#2

Lapped up the 'Dune' films? This is tailor-made for you

You feel right at home while watching Dune: Prophecy, and it plays out in the same way the Dune films do. Secrets, shadows, whispers, clandestine meetings, and conversations fostered behind (barely) closed doors—the first episode has all of it, teasing what will unfold in the next five episodes. Scheming, plotting, treachery, and conniving plans never looked so delicious.

#3

Briefly introduces several promising characters

We meet the Bene Gesserit through Lady Jessica in Dune, and Dune: Prophecy travels over 10,000 years back to demonstrate the machinations and power games that moulded BG. The first episode's strength also lies in how it teases interesting characters who'll become crucial to the story later, such as Keiran Atreides, a swordmaster, and Desmond Hart, a soldier who conceals more than he reveals.

#4

Problems: Too slow at times

Despite its scale, cast ensemble, and throbbing ambition, however, not everything hits the mark. At several junctures, the episode creaks heavily and becomes a chore to sit through. It also doesn't help that it's laced with jargon and Dune-specific terminology that'll make you pause and rewind, and while the films simplified everything, here, it's up to you to keep an attentive track.

#5

Takes a sudden, surprising turn toward the end

Elaborating on the aforementioned aspect, there are numerous terms and names you must remember to understand the story (nobody does it like Game of Thrones, where everything was easily comprehensible, despite the scale). Separately, some parts are painfully out of place (you have to see it to believe it), and inexplicably, for a few minutes, Dune: Prophecy turns into a contemporary American YA drama!

#6

The characters could have done with more depth

While I largely liked the production design and the setting the episode establishes, at times, the visuals get slightly overbearing. For instance, the color palette used for scenes featuring the Sisterhood is black-grey, but instead of looking moody and atmospheric, it looks downright depressing at times. The secondary characters, too, seem underwritten, a complete contrast to Dune's memorable characters such as Duncan and Gurney.

Verdict

It's slow-paced, but we're keeping our hopes up

The first episode is far from perfect, has pacing issues, and some narrative choices stick out like a sore thumb, making you wonder, "What just happened?" However, it's still a treat for Dune nerds, and builds upon the lore established so perfectly by Villeneuve. It bursts with promise, and we're keeping our hopes alive for the second episode, which premieres next Monday. 2.5/5 stars.