The first season, which premiered in January 2022, followed the dramatic love story of Vikrant, an engineer who gets entangled in a forced marriage with a mafia king's daughter.

What's the story Netflix has finally announced the release date of the much-anticipated second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The announcement came on Monday with a post featuring a new poster for the upcoming season. The poster features lead actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Aanchal Singh, and Gurmeet Choudhary in intense avatars. The new season will premiere on November 22.

The creators of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein have promised fans a more thrilling experience with new challenges and an intriguing plot twist. Earlier, Bhasin talked to PTI about the show, "The series is very pulpy Bollywood. It has throwbacks to the '90s purely in terms of the theme: there is passionate romance and revenge." "There's a character arc where an ordinary man faces extraordinary circumstances."

The first season traced the journey of Vikrant (Bhasin), an engineering graduate who falls head over heels in love with Shikha (Tripathi). But his life gets complicated when Purva Awasthi (Singh), daughter of local politician and mafia king Akhiraj (Saurabh Shukla), marries him forcibly. The series also features Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, and Arunoday Singh. The first season premiered in January 2022.