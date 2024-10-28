'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' starts slow, earns ₹0.85cr in 3 days
The Bollywood film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary has had a slow start at the box office, earning an estimated ₹0.85cr in its first three days of release. The film opened on Friday with a modest collection of ₹0.17cr, which increased by 135.29% to ₹0.4cr on Saturday but dipped by 30% to ₹0.28cr on Sunday (estimated data by Sacnilk).
Action drama only has this week to perform
Although the Arshad Warsi starrer was not expected to storm the box office, the action drama could have performed comparatively better in its opening weekend. This was even more important as the Arbaaz Khan production only had a week's time to capitalize, given Diwali biggies Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be hitting the theaters on Friday, November 1.
Know about its setting, cast, and crew
Released on October 25, the movie explores the socio-political upheaval in Punjab during the 1970s and '80s after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Apart from Warsi, the Abhishek Saxena directorial also stars Meher Vij, Kiara Khanna, Sachin Negi, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, and Shilpi Marwaha.