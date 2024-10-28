Summarize Simplifying... In short The Arshad Warsi-led film 'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' had a slow start at the box office, earning just ₹0.85cr in its first three days.

The movie, released on October 25, delves into the socio-political turmoil in Punjab post the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

With big Diwali releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the horizon, the film had a limited window to make its mark. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' box office collection

'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' starts slow, earns ₹0.85cr in 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:48 am Oct 28, 202411:48 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary has had a slow start at the box office, earning an estimated ₹0.85cr in its first three days of release. The film opened on Friday with a modest collection of ₹0.17cr, which increased by 135.29% to ₹0.4cr on Saturday but dipped by 30% to ₹0.28cr on Sunday (estimated data by Sacnilk).

Details

Action drama only has this week to perform

Although the Arshad Warsi starrer was not expected to storm the box office, the action drama could have performed comparatively better in its opening weekend. This was even more important as the Arbaaz Khan production only had a week's time to capitalize, given Diwali biggies Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be hitting the theaters on Friday, November 1.

Know more

Know about its setting, cast, and crew

Released on October 25, the movie explores the socio-political upheaval in Punjab during the 1970s and '80s after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Apart from Warsi, the Abhishek Saxena directorial also stars Meher Vij, Kiara Khanna, Sachin Negi, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, and Shilpi Marwaha.