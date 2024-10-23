'Jigra's struggles continue; collects ₹28.4cr by Day 12
The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, has been doing modestly at the box office. The film's performance has been comparatively strong in urban centers like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune but has failed to generate similar enthusiasm in other parts of India. As per Sacnilk's report on Wednesday (October 23), the movie is projected to conclude its theatrical run with a lifetime collection between ₹32-35 crore.
'Jigra' witnessed a significant decline in earnings
Jigra, which saw Bhatt in an unprecedented action avatar, has been witnessing a major drop in its earnings since the second week of release. The film only managed to rake in ₹60 lakh on both Monday and Tuesday this week, taking the total haul to ₹28.4cr. This downfall has prompted a revision in the movie's projected lifetime business from an initial estimate of around ₹40 crore to a modest ₹32-35 crore.
'Jigra' faces stiff competition at the box office
Jigra's release clashed with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which has already crossed ₹35 crore in earnings. The film has a week more to make the most of its run before Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive on screens on Diwali. Despite Bhatt's unique action avatar, Jigra didn't connect with a mass audience.