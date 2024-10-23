Summarize Simplifying... In short The action film 'Jigra', featuring Bhatt, has seen a significant drop in earnings since its second week, with a total collection of ₹28.4cr by day 12.

Initially projected to earn around ₹40 crore, the film's revised estimate is now a modest ₹32-35 crore.

'Jigra' box office collection

'Jigra's struggles continue; collects ₹28.4cr by Day 12

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:07 am Oct 23, 2024

What's the story The Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, has been doing modestly at the box office. The film's performance has been comparatively strong in urban centers like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune but has failed to generate similar enthusiasm in other parts of India. As per Sacnilk's report on Wednesday (October 23), the movie is projected to conclude its theatrical run with a lifetime collection between ₹32-35 crore.

Box office dip

'Jigra' witnessed a significant decline in earnings

Jigra, which saw Bhatt in an unprecedented action avatar, has been witnessing a major drop in its earnings since the second week of release. The film only managed to rake in ₹60 lakh on both Monday and Tuesday this week, taking the total haul to ₹28.4cr. This downfall has prompted a revision in the movie's projected lifetime business from an initial estimate of around ₹40 crore to a modest ₹32-35 crore.

Market rivalry

'Jigra' faces stiff competition at the box office

Jigra's release clashed with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which has already crossed ₹35 crore in earnings. The film has a week more to make the most of its run before Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive on screens on Diwali. Despite Bhatt's unique action avatar, Jigra didn't connect with a mass audience.