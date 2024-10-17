Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' saw a dip in collections, earning ₹18.54 crore in six days, after a strong start of ₹6.7 crore on day one.

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' collection dips on Day 6; earns ₹18.54cr

What's the story The latest Kannada action thriller, Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja, has witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on the sixth day. Although released in several languages including Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on October 11 (last Friday), the film's ticket sales have been falling since its impressive opening. The film is directed by AP Arjun and produced by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Productions.

'Martin' box office collection: A closer look

Trade tracker website Sacnilk reported Martin opened with about ₹6.7 crore on its first day and collected ₹5.5 crore on Saturday. However, the film saw a significant drop on Sunday, raking in merely ₹3.35 crore. The downward spiral continued into the next week, with ₹1.35 crore on Monday and an estimated ₹1 crore on Tuesday, totaling about ₹17.9 crore in India across all languages by the fifth day of release (Tuesday).

'Martin' earned ₹0.64 crore on its 6th day

On its sixth day (Wednesday), Martin raked in some ₹0.64 crore net in India across all languages, taking its total to ₹18.54 crore. On Wednesday, the film had a Kannada occupancy of 12.42%, with morning shows at 8.72%, afternoon shows at 15.75%, and evening shows at 12.79%. The Hindi occupancy stood at 6.44% on the same day (Wednesday).

'Martin' was made on a budget of ₹20 crore

The film, which also features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Sukrutha Wagle, Nikitin Dheer, Nawab Shah, and Nathan Jones in pivotal roles with Sarja, was reportedly made on a total budget of ₹20 crore. This includes production and promotional costs. The story follows Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena (Sarja) on a gripping journey from Pakistan to India to discover his true identity, facing black market dealers associated with terrorists planning major attacks.