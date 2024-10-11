Summarize Simplifying... In short "Stree 2", a popular horror-comedy film, is on the brink of crossing the ₹600cr mark, despite facing competition from new releases on OTT platforms.

The film's success has sparked rumors of a sequel featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, set in a vampire-themed universe.

The sequel is already creating a buzz, with talks of Shah Rukh Khan being involved in the project.

'Stree 2' box office collection

'Stree 2' is now only ₹3cr short of ₹600cr mark

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:47 pm Oct 11, 202402:47 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is still holding its own at the ticket window. After eight weeks in theaters, the movie has collected an impressive ₹596.5cr, beating Baahubali 2's eighth-week collection. The film is now headed toward the elite ₹600cr club. In its eighth week alone, Stree 2 raked in ₹4.55cr at the box office.

Box office race

'Stree 2' outperformed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'

In its eighth week, Stree 2 beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion by earning more than the latter's ₹2.5cr collection in the same period. The film now needs just ₹3.5cr to cross the coveted ₹600cr mark, possibly becoming the only Hindi movie to do so. Despite a recent drop in collections and its OTT release, it is likely to reach the milestone soon.

Box office battle

'Stree 2' faces competition from new releases

However, the journey of Stree 2 toward the ₹600cr club could be slightly delayed. It was released on OTT platforms and is facing competition from new releases. Three new films—Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Alia Bhatt's Jigra, and Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video—are giving viewers fresh options. Nevertheless, the horror-comedy film is expected to reach its box office goal soon.

Sequel hint

Makers hinted at a sequel to 'Stree 2'

The makers of Stree 2 have teased a sequel to the blockbuster. The next film in this horror-comedy universe will reportedly revolve around vampires and star Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed Munjya, the project is already making waves. Rumor has it that Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are already discussing their next with Shah Rukh Khan.