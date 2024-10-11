Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's latest film, 'Vettaiyan', has made a smashing debut, collecting ₹30cr on its first day.

The film, which marks Amitabh Bachchan's Tamil cinema debut, is Rajinikanth's fourth biggest global opener, raking in an estimated ₹60-65cr worldwide.

Despite its success, it ranks second to Thalapathy Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' in terms of the biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vettaiyan' was released on Thursday

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' begins with a bang, collects ₹30cr on Day-1

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:06 am Oct 11, 202411:06 am

What's the story The much-anticipated film Vettaiyan, starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has taken a strong start at the box office. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, was released on Thursday and has received positive reviews from across regions. On its opening day alone, Vettaiyan raked in a whopping ₹30cr in India. Here's more on this.

Box office details

'Vettaiyan' saw high occupancy rates and regional success

The Tamil version of Vettaiyan ruled the box office with high occupancy, especially at the night show which saw a 75% occupancy. The movie did phenomenally well in the Tamil Nadu region, earning some ₹26.15cr. Other regional versions also added to the numbers with the Telugu version earning ₹3.2cr, while the Hindi and Kannada versions earned around ₹0.6cr and ₹0.05cr respectively.

Global success

'Vettaiyan' marks Rajinikanth's 4th biggest global opener

On a global scale, Vettaiyan's opening day collection is estimated to be around ₹60-65cr. The impressive figure makes it the fourth biggest opener in Rajinikanth's illustrious career, after successful films like 2.0, Kabali, and Jailer. The film also marked a significant milestone for Amitabh Bachchan as it was his Tamil cinema debut.

Record-breaking debut

'Vettaiyan' took 2nd biggest opening for Tamil film in 2024

Despite its success, Vettaiyan couldn't beat Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and had to settle for the second-biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. The film explores police encounters and corruption in the coaching industry, with Rajinikanth's SP Athiyan and Bachchan's performance particularly praised.

International acclaim

'Vettaiyan' debuted at Number 1 spot in Singapore and Malaysia

Apart from its domestic success, Vettaiyan also made a strong international debut. The film topped the charts in Singapore and Malaysia on its opening day. The screenplay of this much-acclaimed film was co-written by Gnanavel and B Kiruthika.