Atlee plans mega collaboration with Salman Khan and Rajinikanth

By Isha Sharma 11:23 am Jun 24, 202411:23 am

What's the story In a significant development set to reshape the Indian cinema landscape, director Atlee is aiming to orchestrate a mega collaboration between two of India's biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Rajinikanth. According to Bollywood Hungama, a meeting involving Atlee, Rajinikanth, and Khan has been scheduled for next month. The untitled film will be produced by leading production house Sun Pictures.

Production details

Atlee has been eyeing Khan for two years now

A trade source confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that "Sun Pictures will be producing the film and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth." "Atlee on the other hand has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board." Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023), while the South superstar last graced Lal Salaam earlier this year.

Project timeline

Production timeline and expectations for Atlee's upcoming film

The production of the film is expected to commence by the end of 2024. "Salman Khan aims to start Atlee film after wrapping up Sikandar. Superstar Rajinikanth on the other hand will take this up after Coolie," the source revealed. The source further added, "It is a combination to be remembered for generations," indicating high expectations from this ambitious project. Atlee is best known for directing Shah Rukh Khan in 2023's blockbuster Jawan.