'Ishq Vishk Rebound': Will Shahid Kapoor make a cameo appearance

By Tanvi Gupta 11:53 am Jun 12, 202411:53 am

What's the story The Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound is generating significant buzz among fans. The director of the film, Nipun Dharmadhikari, recently responded to speculation about whether Shahid Kapoor, the OG college heartthrob from Ishq Vishk, would make a cameo. During the trailer launch, Dharmadhikari teased, "You will know that on June 21." The film is set to hit theaters on the same day.

Sequel

Is it a sequel to Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk'?

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that serves as a spiritual successor to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk. The original film, directed by Ken Ghosh, marked the director's debut and featured Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury in lead roles. The film was a commercial success and is remembered for its youthful charm and catchy music. The sequel, originally slated for a June 28 release, will now hit theaters on June 21.

Film details

Meet 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' cast and crew

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a joint production venture between Tips Industries and Maddock Films. The film is directed by Dharmadhikari and features a fresh cast including Saraf, Roshan (Hrithik Roshan's cousin), Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar. The film's soundtrack includes tracks such as Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar (Reprise), Soni Soni, and Chot Dil Pe Lagi, all of which have already taken over social media trends.

Film details

Is 'Ishq Vishk Rebound's plot different from the original film?

Going by the trailer, the upcoming film's plot centers on a group of friends who entangle themselves in complicated relationships, sacrificing their friendships along the way, creating a chaotic story of rebounds and youthful mistakes. In contrast, the original film revolved around childhood friends Rajiv and Payal. As they grow older, Payal falls in love with Rajiv, though he remains unaware of her feelings.

About the film

Meanwhile, Saraf recently opened up about his roles

In a recent interview, Saraf opened up about his role in the film. He revealed that he plays a character named Aarav, who is a very ambitious and driven person. Aarav is a successful entrepreneur with his own start-up. He is characterized by his confidence, self-belief, and clarity about his life goals and relationship expectations. The film also stars Pooja Bedi, Farida Jalal, and Sharat Saxena.