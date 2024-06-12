Next Article

'The Boys' to end with Season 5

Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys' to conclude with Season 5

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:35 am Jun 12, 202411:35 am

What's the story The Boys, the R-rated superhero series on Amazon Prime Video, is set to conclude with its fifth season. The announcement was made by showrunner Eric Kripke on X (formerly Twitter), just before the premiere of Season 4. Kripke stated, "Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought." The Boys Season 4 will premiere on Thursday.

The Boys is a unique superhero series that first premiered in 2019. Set in a world dominated by the superhero conglomerate Vought, the show chronicles the conflict between the super-powered individuals, or "supes," and a group of humans known as "The Boys." The latter have been adversely affected by the supes. The series features an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty, among others.

Creator's vision

'The Boys' showrunner always had a five-season plan

Kripke had previously expressed his desire for at least five seasons to fully develop the narrative. In a statement to SFX Magazine, he said, "I have an ending in mind." The show's renewal for a fifth season was confirmed by Amazon on May 14, leading to speculation that it could be the final season. The Boys is a production of Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Cast and crew

'The Boys' cast and crew: Here's everything to know

The Boys is executive produced by Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter. The series is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The cast includes Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Spin-offs

'The Boys' has inspired several spin-off projects

The success of The Boys has led to several spin-off projects on Amazon Prime Video. These include the animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the live-action superhero college series Gen V, currently in production for its second season. Additionally, two other projects are in the works, one set in Mexico and another recently announced by Kripke. The Boys Season 4 will be available for streaming from Thursday.

Twitter Post

