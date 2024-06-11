Next Article

'The Boys' Season 4: Premiere date, anticipated twists, cast, plot

What's the story The Boys Season 4 is headed for a plunge into darker territory, teasing fans with its recent trailer release ahead of the highly-anticipated launch. Adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic, the popular superhero series was brought to life by creator Eric Kripke. As the countdown begins for its premiere on Thursday (June 13) on Amazon Prime Video, here's a glimpse into what awaits viewers in the upcoming season.

But first, what is 'The Boys' all about?

For those unaware, The Boys is an American satirical superhero show that chronicles a vigilante group battling superpowered individuals who misuse their abilities. The show debuted its initial season comprising eight episodes in 2019, followed by a second season premiere in 2020. Notably, the series garnered eight Emmy Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series in 2021. Production for Season 4 began in Toronto in 2022 and concluded in 2023, with post-production wrapping up a year later.

Plot and character developments in Chapter 4

Season 3 of The Boys concluded with Homelander taking his son Ryan under his wing, amid rising tensions between his supporters and Starlight believers. The finale revealed that Billy Butcher has only 18 months to live due to V24 consumption. In the upcoming season, Victoria Neuman is nearing the Oval Office, Homelander's authority is increasing, and Butcher faces the loss of Becca's son and his leadership role among The Boys.

Returning cast members for Season 4

The fourth season will see the return of several cast members. Karl Urban will reprise his role as Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight. Other returning actors include Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro/Nina Matsumoto/The Female (of the Species), and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

Is there going to be a fifth installment?

Even before Season 4 premiered, creator Kripke hinted at more insanity to come in the hit show's Season 5. In an interview with Screen Rant, Kripke was questioned about plans for the next season and whether the cast members were aware of their characters' futures. To this, he responded that even he wasn't certain what Season 5 would entail—describing the current progress as "very raw." Nonetheless, he hinted at some wild possibilities, stating that "some crazy sh-t's been talked about."