Will Smith and Martin Lawrence discuss fifth part of 'Bad Boys'

'Bad Boys 5' might happen but Will-Martin have some conditions

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Jun 11, 202402:10 am

What's the story Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the stars of the Bad Boys franchise, have shared their prerequisites for reprising their roles in a potential fifth installment. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, they expressed openness to continuing the series but emphasized the need for a meaningful story and less physically demanding roles due to their age. The films in the series include Bad Boys (1995), Bad Boys II (2003), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).

Smith's insight

Smith is concerned about the action aspects

Smith said, "These younger actors are going to need to do more of the stunts, that's for sure. I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go." "I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they're developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful."

Lawrence's views

'It has to make sense': Lawrence

Lawrence concurred, "We always have so much fun making these movies and you've got to give the fans what they want. Will and I have a great time working together, so as long as the fans want it and the demand is there, I'll keep trying to give them what they want." "You know I never say never, but it also has to make sense. If the fans ask for it, you know we could be back."

Box office boom

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' has been performing excellently

The latest film in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, has sparked discussions about a potential fifth installment due to its significant success. The movie grossed over $105M in its opening weekend, suggesting it could become the most successful film in the series. This financial triumph is particularly noteworthy given Hollywood's current struggles with underperforming releases in 2024. The film has been directed by the duo Adil & Bilall.

The franchise

Know more about the franchise and films' streaming details

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II were directed by Michael Bay, while the third part was helmed by Adil & Bilall. The first two can be streamed on JioCinema, while the threequel is available on JioCinema and Netflix. The latest installment, also starring Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Jacob Scipio, and Tiffany Haddish, is currently running in theaters.