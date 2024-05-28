Next Article

Ameesha Patel claims starkids 'snatched' her roles; Esha Deol replies

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:30 pm May 28, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Esha Deol, a renowned actor who began her career in the early 2000s, has refuted allegations made by contemporary actor Ameesha Patel that star kids like herself and Kareena Kapoor Khan had "snatched" roles from Patel. In an interview with India Today, Deol countered these claims by stating, "Did [Patel say that]? My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given."

Deol reflected on camaraderie among actors in early 2000s

Deol further discussed the camaraderie among Bollywood actors during her early career, denying any knowledge of role snatching. "I've had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone's role to my knowledge." The Dhoom actor added, "Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice."

Patel's accusations and recent success in Bollywood

Patel had previously accused her contemporaries of being unable to handle her success in a 2023 interview with Bollywood Hungama. She stated, "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors' kids or producers' kids enter with me...I was the outsider." To note, Patel made a successful comeback in 2023 with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, which became one of last year's biggest box office hits. Deol is yet to announce her next.