By Shreya Mukherjee 10:23 am May 29, 202410:23 am

What's the story The film Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films, continues to perform well at the box office. It has amassed an impressive ₹38.75 crore India nett within its first 19 days of release, according to early estimates. The movie's 19th-day collection added approximately ₹0.9 crore to this total.

Initial performance

'Srikanth' saw fluctuating box office performance

Srikanth started strong with a ₹2.25 crore earning on its debut day. The following two days saw a significant rise in collections, with ₹4.2 crore and ₹5.25 crore, respectively. However, the fourth day marked a downturn as the collections dropped to ₹1.65 crore, representing a decrease of 68.57% from the previous day.

Second-week collections

'Srikanth' maintained steady second-week collections

Despite the initial drop, the Rajkummar Rao starrer maintained a steady box office performance throughout its second week. The film raked in ₹1.5 crore on its eighth day and continued to hover around the ₹1.2-1.5 crore mark daily, culminating in a total second-week collection of ₹13.65 crore. This figure, however, represented a decrease of 23.53% from the first week's earnings.

Regional occupancy

'Srikanth' witnessed occupancy variation across regions

On Tuesday (May 28), Srikanth recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of around 10.39%. The film saw the highest occupancy in Chennai at 55%, followed by Bengaluru at 14.5%, and Pune at 13.25%. Other regions such as Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), and Hyderabad also contributed to the film's earnings with occupancies of 12%, 9%, and 11.5%, respectively.