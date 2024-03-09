Next Article

On average, an automated car wash requires nearly 180-liter of water per car

Karnataka imposes Rs. 5,000 fine for washing car: Here's why

By Pradnesh Naik 05:21 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story In response to ongoing water crisis, the Karnataka government has implemented a Rs. 5,000 fine for washing cars with drinking water. The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has prohibited the use of potable water for activities such as washing cars, gardening, water fountains, and road construction and maintenance. A recent study found that all taluks in the Bengaluru district are now considered drought-prone.

Decision

Bengaluru declared a drought-prone region, needs private tankers for water

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced in an emergency meeting that the government will prioritize irrigation and water management projects over other works. Bengaluru and its neighboring districts heavily depend on water tankers, with approximately 3,500 tankers operating in the city. To prevent tanker owners from charging exorbitant prices, the Karnataka government has set fixed rates for water tankers.

Fixed pricing

6,000-liter water tanker will cost Rs. 600

According to the Bengaluru district administration, a 6,000-liter water tanker will cost Rs. 600 up to 5km; an 8,000-liter tanker will cost Rs. 700; and a 12,000-liter tanker will cost Rs. 1,000. Prices increase for distances between 5km and 10km to Rs. 750 for a 6,000-liter tanker; Rs. 850 for an 8,000-liter tanker; and Rs. 1,200 for a 12,000-liter tanker. This measure aims to ensure fair pricing for customers during the challenging time.