Karnataka: School headmistress suspended after romantic photoshoot with student

India

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:21 pm Dec 30, 202309:21 pm

Headmistress suspended after romantic photoshoot of teacher in Karnataka

The headmistress of a government school in the Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka has been suspended for her alleged inappropriate behavior with a student during a recent school excursion. The action came after pictures of the 42-year-old head teacher's purported romantic photoshoot with a Class 10 student went viral on social media and sparked sharp reactions. They both belong to the Murugamalla Village Government High School.

Details on viral photoshoot of teacher, student

In the photographs circulating online, the headmistress and student can be seen posing in various objectionable ways. The student can also be seen kissing her on the cheeks, pulling her saree, and even lifting the head teacher in his arms. On the other hand, the headmistress can also be seen hugging and posing romantically with the Class 10 student while holding a flower.

Student's parents file complaint against teacher demanding probe

The incident reportedly occurred when students were taken on an "educational tour" to Harmasthala, Yana, Horanadu, and other places between December 22 and 25. It's also learned that only the student, the teacher, and another student who reportedly took the controversial pictures knew about the matter. Following the incident, the student's parents have reportedly filed a complaint with the block education officer (BEO).

Viral pics of Karnataka school headmistress, student

District education officer provides more details

After the duo's pictures went viral, Chintamani District Education Officer Umadevi visited the school and questioned students, teachers, and kitchen staff who went on the trip. "Barring the two students and the headmistress, no other staffer or student was aware of the incident," ANI quoted her as saying. Based on the BEO's recommendation, School Education Department District Deputy Director P Bailanjanappa reportedly issued an order to suspend the headmistress from service pending departmental inquiry.