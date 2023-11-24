OnePlus AI Music Festival set for December 17 in Bengaluru

By Akash Pandey 03:56 pm Nov 24, 202303:56 pm

Exclusive benefits will be available to RCC members

OnePlus is set to host its first-ever AI Music Festival on December 17, 2023, at Bengaluru's Manpho Convention Centre. The event will showcase Grammy Award-winning artist Afrojack as the headliner, along with other top dance and electronic music talents. Ishita Grover, OnePlus India's Director of Marketing, said the festival "serves as a unique space beyond music, fostering collaboration and creativity," reflecting the brand's dedication to offering dynamic experiences for its community.

OnePlus AI Music Studio, pre-event leg, and more

As per OnePlus, its AI Music Festival will go beyond a typical concert, celebrating creativity, technology, and the vibrant OnePlus community spirit. The company recently introduced the OnePlus AI Music Studio creation platform, enabling users to compose music using advanced AI technologies. The festival will include a pre-event leg where people will be able to create original music with the AI-powered tool, and the best compositions will be sampled live by famous global artists at the event.

Here's how much you need to pay

General access tickets for the OnePlus AI Music Festival cost Rs. 699, which includes entry to the concert area and a free beverage. A limited number of 'Super Fan Zone' tickets are available for Rs. 3,999, providing exclusive perks like special area access, unlimited beverages, and 'Swags.' Red Cable Club (RCC) members can enjoy a special discount on 'Super Fan Zone' tickets, available exclusively on OnePlus's official website and the OnePlus Store app. Fans can buy tickets through Paytm Insider.

The festival aims to celebrate 10 years of OnePlus

The unique festival aims to amplify its community members' voices while enjoying performances from some of 2023's most electrifying artists. It also marks OnePlus' 10-year anniversary celebration. Grover highlighted the brand's commitment to engaging with its community, stating that the OnePlus AI Music Festival "embodies this commitment by providing an immersive platform for our vibrant community." The event gates will open at 3:00pm IST on December 17.