Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

How KTM 390 Adventure fares against Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

By Pradnesh Naik 02:12 pm Mar 09, 202402:12 pm

What's the story KTM has introduced the 2024 version of its popular ADV motorcycle, the 390 Adventure, in India at Rs. 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the capable Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Although mechanically unchanged, the latest 390 Adventure now gets two new paint options. Between these two middleweight offerings, which one makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield revolutionized the adventure-style segment in India, with the launch of the Himalayan. However, the middleweight ADV segment saw a drastic shift with the introduction of the KTM 390 Adventure on our shores. The Chennai-based bikemaker has updated its Himalayan with a liquid-cooled engine to claim the top spot. In response, the Austrian marque has revealed its flagship model in MY-2024 avatar.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 looks more appealing of the two

KTM 390 Adventure sits on a trellis frame and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-type seats, an adjustable windshield, a raised handlebar, and rugged alloy/wire-spoke wheels. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 features a new-age ADV design and gets a round LED headlight, a sloping fuel tank design with can holders, a two-piece grab rail, and cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires.

KTM 390 Adventure gets lean-sensitive dual-channel ABS with cornering function

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the 390 Adventure and Himalayan 450 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former also has a cornering function for its lean-sensitive ABS system and a ride-by-wire throttle. Both ADVs are offered with long-travel inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The 390 Adventure packs a more powerful engine

Powering the 390 Adventure is a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The Himalayan 450 draws power from the "Sherpa 450," the 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 39hp and a peak torque of 40Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox on both motorcycles.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 3.39 lakh. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ranges between Rs. 2.85 lakh and Rs. 2.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 390 Adventure makes more sense on our shores with its better safety suite and a potent liquid-cooled engine.