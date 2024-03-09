Next Article

The Apache RR 310 is the flagship offering for TVS Motor Company in India

TVS Motor Company enters French market with premium offerings

By Pradnesh Naik 12:52 pm Mar 09, 202412:52 pm

What's the story TVS Motor Company is making waves in the French market, teaming up with century-old firm, Emil Frey, for distribution. The Chennai-based bikemaker has showcased its European product lineup at the Salon du Deux Roues in Lyon. Sharad Mohan Mishra, President of Strategy, said that this marks a significant milestone for the company. He added that engaging with enthusiasts at esteemed automotive events such as the Salon du Deux Roues will help enhance the brand's visibility in France.

Product range

TVS displayed its premium range at the event

The auto show featured premium TVS models like the Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, Ronin, iQube S and X electric scooters, and the NTorq performance scooter. These vehicles are approved for the European region and will soon hit French roads. Mishra encouraged attendees to check out their pavilion and experience the bikemaker's engineering, quality, and design expertise. Back in India, the company saw a 33% growth in sales, selling 3,68,424 units in February 2024 compared to the previous year.

Commitment

The company commits Rs. 5,000 crore for future technologies

TVS Motor Company plans to invest Rs. 5,000 crore in designing, developing, and implementing cutting-edge technologies across its product range. This investment will cover both two and three-wheeler segments. Sudarshan Venu, the company's Managing Director, emphasized their focus on engineering and research and development. He stated, "Our vision is to transform the quality of life of our customers and redefine the future of mobility with technology, connectivity, and cutting-edge design."