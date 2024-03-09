Next Article

Royal Enfield Classic 650 will likely feature an all-LED lighting setup

Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted testing: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:12 pm Mar 09, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield is gearing up to expand its 650cc motorcycle lineup in India with the forthcoming Classic 650. Kicking off 2024 with the Shotgun 650 launch in January, the company plans to unveil more new products this year. In the latest development, a spy video shared by automotive enthusiast Revanth offers a sneak peek at the Classic 650's signature thump sound, which is a key feature of the retro-inspired bike.

Design

Design and features expected on the Classic 650

The Classic 650 is likely to adopt design elements from the popular Classic 350, such as a round headlamp, a wide handlebar, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, vintage-style front and rear fenders, and a round tail lamp. Both wire-spoke and alloy wheel options are expected. A round instrument dial, akin to those on the Himalayan 450 and Shotgun 650, is also probable. The bike will come in a variety of eye-catching colors.

Performance

Engine specifications and performance expected

The upcoming Classic 650 will boast a 648cc, parallel twin, SOHC, air-and-oil cooled engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52.3Nm of peak torque. This potent motor will be coupled with a constant-mesh-type six-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch. Known for its smooth throttle response, seamless gear shifts, and potent low-end acceleration, the mill's performance may be slightly tweaked to fit the Classic 650's retro-cruiser profile.

Pricing

Pricing and competition for the upcoming motorcycle

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is anticipated to be priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an affordable option in the 650cc segment. It might not include premium features like Showa's inverted forks and the all-new Tripper dash. However, these features could be available as optional add-ons through Royal Enfield's Make It Yours (MIY) customization platform. At the time of its launch, the Classic 650 will not face any direct competition in its price range.