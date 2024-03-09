Next Article

Nexon is one of the best-selling SUVs for Tata Motors in India

Tata Motors rolls out one millionth car from Sanand facility

By Pradnesh Naik 11:00 am Mar 09, 202411:00 am

What's the story After zooming past Maruti Suzuki as the most valuable company in India, Tata Motors is now continuing the celebration with a significant production milestone. The homegrown automaker has produced its one millionth car at its Sanand manufacturing plant in Gujarat. Operational since 2010, this state-of-the-art facility spans 1,100 acres and employs over 6,000 workers. It is responsible for churning out popular models like the Tiago, Tigor, and XPRES-T EV.

Facility's importance

Sanand plant's role in Tata Motors's growth

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., expressed his pride in the achievement of the manufacturing facility. "We are extremely proud to roll out the one millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly," he stated. Chandra emphasized that this accomplishment highlights the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

What Next?

The company's community initiatives and success of 'Dark Editions'

Besides its manufacturing prowess, the Sanand plant has made a positive impact on the surrounding community by adopting over 68 villages in the area. Tata Motors has also found success with special edition color schemes for its SUVs, such as the recently launched 'Dark Editions' of the Nexon range, Safari, and Harrier models. These unique designs have resonated with Indian consumers, further solidifying Tata Motors's position in the market.