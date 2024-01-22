Tata Motors begins deliveries of Punch.EV in India

Punch.EV is sold in 5 variants

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is now delivering its latest all-electric vehicle, the Punch.EV, to customers across India. The Punch.EV is up for grabs in five different variants: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. The first two options are exclusive to the Standard Range version, while the remaining three are offered in both Standard and Long Range configurations.

What about the car's features?

The top-of-the-line Empowered+ variant is packed with features. They include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and an air purifier. Additional amenities include a blind-spot monitor, automatic climate control, paddle shifters for regen modes, a 360-degree surround camera, an electronic parking brake, and a touch-based HVAC panel.

Battery options and range of Tata Punch.EV

The Punch.EV comes with two battery pack choices - a 25kWh and a 35kWh unit. The smaller battery boasts a range of 315km, while the larger one provides a 421km range. The Long Range model delivers a peak torque of 190Nm, giving drivers the ability to select a vehicle that best fits their needs and preferences.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Tata Punch.EV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base-end Smart model. It goes up to Rs. 15.49 lakh for the range-topping Empowered+ S LR AC FC version (all prices, ex-showroom).