Next Article

Box office performance of 'Bhaiyya Ji'

'Bhaiyya Ji' holds steady at box office on Day 5

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:17 am May 29, 202410:17 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios, has maintained a decent performance at the box office. The movie, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles, garnered an estimated ₹5.85cr India nett in its first four days. On its fifth day of release, Bhaiyya Ji managed to earn around ₹0.85cr India nett, taking the total haul to ₹6.7cr.

Collection trend

'Bhaiyya Ji' box office collection shows fluctuating trend

Bhaiyya Ji kicked off its box office journey with ₹1.35cr on its first day (Friday). The collection saw a rise of 29.63% on the second day (Saturday) to ₹1.75cr, and further increased by 5.71% on the third day (Sunday) to ₹1.85cr. However, the fourth day (Monday) witnessed a significant drop of 51.35%, earning only ₹0.9cr.

Occupancy rates

'Bhaiyya Ji' recorded varied occupancy rates across India

On Tuesday, Bhaiyya Ji recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.3%. The occupancy varied throughout the day with morning shows at a rate of 5.43%, afternoon shows at 10.36%, evening shows at 7.64%, and night shows peaking at 9.78%. The film's Hindi (2D) occupancy in main regions also showed significant variation, with Mumbai recording an overall occupancy of 7.75% and National Capital Region (NCR) seeing an occupancy of 8.5%.