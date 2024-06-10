Next Article

'Bad Boys 4' surpasses opening projections with $105M debut

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:10 pm Jun 10, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Sony's newest addition to the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, exceeded pre-weekend opening predictions with a global debut of $104.6M, including $48.6M from international box office sales. Although the overseas debut was slightly lower than 2020's Bad Boys for Life, which made $50.3M in similar markets, it significantly boosted summer box office revenues. The film's launch was reported to be 58% larger than Warner Bros.﻿'s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Record earnings

'Ride or Die' set records in Latin America, Middle East

The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, saw significant success in Europe with earnings of $19.3M. It also set new regional records for the Bad Boys franchise in Latin America and the Middle East with earnings of $10M and $9.5M, respectively. Among the 60 markets where it was released this session, the UK led with earnings of $4.9M, followed by Mexico at $4.2M and Germany at $3.7M.

IMAX success

'Ride or Die' achieved high earnings in IMAX screenings

In terms of IMAX screenings, Bad Boys: Ride or Die delivered an impressive $8.2M globally, including $3M from overseas. Saudi Arabia also contributed significantly with earnings of $3.7M, marking a successful first Hollywood premiere in Riyadh. France rounded out the top five markets with earnings of $3.1M. The film also had a strong domestic opening with Saturday earnings of $19.5M, contributing to a projected opening of $56M.

Box office update

'Garfield,' 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' maintain hold

Sony/Alcon's The Garfield Movie added another $15.3M from 61 markets to its earnings this weekend, including $5.2M from China, bringing its global total to $192.7M. Meanwhile, 20th Century/Disney's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes added another $6.9M in 52 markets, pushing its global total to $359.8M and surpassing the $2B worldwide mark for the current Apes franchise. Paramount's IF, directed by John Krasinski, also saw an increase of $6.2M from 65 overseas markets, raising its global total to $160.7M.