Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to move into Hrithik Roshan's Juhu residence

By Isha Sharma 04:53 pm Jun 10, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, are reportedly preparing to move into Hrithik Roshan's current sea-facing house in Juhu, Mumbai. The War actor, meanwhile, will shift into another apartment in the same location. The new parents will be relocating from their own Juhu apartment, which Dhawan purchased in 2017. "Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter," reported HT City.

Neighbourhood

Dhawan family to have star-studded neighbors in new home

A source told HT, "It is a sea-facing apartment, currently occupied by Hrithik, who in turn is moving to another apartment in the same location in Juhu." "VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbors, who are residing in the same building." The property is currently rented by Roshan for a substantial ₹8.5 lakh per month, according to MagicBricks.

Personal life and career

Dhawan recently announced arrival of newborn daughter

Dhawan recently announced the arrival of his baby girl on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the well-wishes received. "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby," he posted. On a professional front, Dhawan is currently working on his first action thriller film Baby John, directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee. He will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.