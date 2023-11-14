What's happening with Warner's 'Coyote vs. Acme' film

'Coyote vs. Acme' is based on Wile E. Coyote, one of the most iconic cartoon characters

All those awaiting Warner Bros.'s Coyote vs. Acme movie were left disappointed when the studio announced it was shelving the film. However, the animation flick is back on the tracks after facing backlash over the rolling-back decision. From why the studio decided to shelve the title to the latest update on this, here's everything to know about what's happening with Coyote vs. Acme.

Why does this story matter?

Coyote vs. Acme is an upcoming animated comedy movie helmed by filmmaker Dave Green. The film is based on the popular cartoon show The Looney Tunes's character Wile E. Coyote and the Acme Corporation. The movie's voice cast includes Will Forte as Wile E. Coyote's attorney, John Cena as the Acme Corporation's CEO, Lana Condor, and Eric Bauza.

'Coyote vs. Acme' was shelved despite being shot already

Recently, portals reported Coyote vs. Acme was shelved by Warner Bros., becoming the third film after Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt to be put off after its completion. Following the shelving of the previous two films in August 2022, a support group was created by filmmakers in association with the studios to share their anxieties and hopes over their films.

Warner Bros.'s past statement on film's scrapping

The studio issued a statement confirming the shelving of the animated film. "With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases," said a spokesperson from WB Motion Picture Group in a statement. "With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs. Acme."

It was originally set for July 21, 2023 release date

Before the studios went under a shuffle, Coyote vs. Acme was announced to be released on July 21, 2023. But no trailer of the movie was ever announced, raising doubts over its release. Later, Warner Bros. released its highly-anticipated film Barbie on the same date. Per reports, the film which has been made on a budget of $72M, completed its principal photography in 2022.

'Coyote vs. Acme' will still be released

But now it looks like the movie will still eye a release. How, you ask? According to reports, contrary to the other movies of the studios that were canceled, Coyote vs. Acme may find a new home for its premiere. The film's director has been allowed to search for new possible distributors for the movie for its theatrical or streaming release.