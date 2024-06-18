In brief Simplifying... In brief Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have emerged as the highest-paid actors of 2024, with Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Prabhas following closely.

The top ten list also includes Salman, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, and both Kumars.

Among female actors, Padukone leads, followed by Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone declared highest-paid actors of 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone crowned highest-paid actors of 2024

By Isha Sharma 12:45 pm Jun 18, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been declared the highest-paid actor in India for 2024, outperforming other prominent actors such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar. The list compiled by Forbes using IMDB data reveals that SRK commands a staggering fee of ₹150 crore to ₹250 crore per film. Notably, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan did not make it to the top ten highest-paid actors of this year.

Star earnings

Top five highest-paid actors of 2024 revealed

Following closely behind Khan in the earnings list is Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who reportedly charges between ₹150 crore and ₹210 crore per film. Thalapathy Vijay secures the third spot with a fee ranging from ₹130 crore to ₹200 crore per project. The fourth position is held by Prabhas, charging about ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore per film. Aamir completes the top five, with a reported fee of between ₹100 crore to ₹175 crore per film.

Bollywood rankings

Remaining top ten highest-paid actors of 2024 unveiled

Salman ranks sixth on the list with a reported fee of ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore per film. Kamal Haasan stands at seventh place charging between ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore, while Allu Arjun ranks eighth with a fee of ₹100 crore to ₹125 crore. The top ten is rounded off by Kumar and Ajith Kumar, who reportedly charge between ₹60 crore and ₹145 crore, and a flat rate of ₹105 crore respectively.

Wealth report

Take a look at top ten female actors

Coming to the female actors, Deepika Padukone has taken the top spot after reportedly charging ₹15 crore to ₹30 crore. Her recent projects include Jawan, Pathaan, and Fighter. She is followed by Kangana Ranaut (₹15 crore-₹27 crore), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (₹15 crore-₹25 crore), Katrina Kaif (₹15 crore to ₹25 crore), and Alia Bhatt (₹10 crore to ₹20 crore). Other actors in the top ten list are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.