In brief Simplifying... In brief The highly anticipated film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has postponed its release from August 15, 2024, to December due to unfinished shooting and post-production work.

This rescheduling sets it up for a box office showdown with 'Chhava', a film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, also releasing on December 6.

Consequently, 'Pushpa 2' will no longer compete with Independence Day releases like 'Vedaa', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Stree 2', and 'Double iSmart'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' will battle it out with 'Chhava'

'Pushpa 2' and 'Chhava' set for December box office clash

By Isha Sharma 12:37 pm Jun 18, 202412:37 pm

What's the story The release of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been postponed to December 6, 2024. This change sets up a potential box office showdown with Vicky Kaushal's Chhava. Interestingly, both films feature Rashmika Mandanna. The delay in the release of Pushpa 2, initially slated for August 15, stems from remaining shooting schedules and subsequent post-production work.

Statement release

Production house explains 'Pushpa 2' release delay

Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind Pushpa 2, shared a statement explaining the reasons for the delay. They stated, "Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. However, due to remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15, 2024." The decision was made in the best interests of "the film, audience and all stakeholders," they added.

December showdown

Know more about the storyline of 'Chhava'

The new release date for Pushpa 2 puts it in direct competition with Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The latter film, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life with Kaushal in the lead role and Mandanna playing his wife Yesubai Bhonsale, is also scheduled for a December 6 release. It remains uncertain whether the makers of Chhava will change their release date due to this development.

Competition shift

'Pushpa 2' no longer competing with Independence Day releases

The delay of Pushpa 2 has impacted its initial competition with other films slated for an Independence Day release. These include Nikkhil Advani's action thriller Vedaa, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, Dinesh Vijan's Stree 2, and Puri Jagannadh's sci-fi action film Double iSmart. Despite Pushpa 2 out of the race, Independence Day will still be a tough fight between these movies.