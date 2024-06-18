In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a unique horror-comedy film starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, is nearing the ₹60 crore mark at the box office.

Despite facing competition, the film's innovative approach and engaging storyline have led to high occupancy rates and critical acclaim.

Part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, "Munjya" is making waves without the backing of big names. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Munjya' approaches ₹60 crore mark at the box office

Box office: Sharvari-Abhay Verma's 'Munjya' nears ₹60 crore mark

By Isha Sharma 11:53 am Jun 18, 202411:53 am

What's the story Munjya continues to lurk successfully in the theaters. The horror-comedy film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma, is approaching the ₹60 crore mark in box office collections. Since its release on June 7, the film has shown steady performance over eleven days. On its eleventh day, Monday, Munjya earned ₹4.75 crore, bringing its total earnings to a remarkable ₹58.55 crore.

Earnings breakdown

'Munjya' maintains consistent box office performance

Munjya opened with ₹4 crore, followed by a significant increase to ₹7.25 crore on the second day. The third day saw the highest single-day collection of ₹8 crore. From Day 4 to Day 7, daily collections ranged from ₹3.9 crore to ₹4.15 crore, culminating in a first week total of ₹35.3 crore. The second week began with collections of ₹3.5 crore on Day 8, surging to ₹6.5 crore on Day 9 and peaking at ₹8.5 crore on Day 10.

Occupancy analysis

Detailed breakdown of 'Munjya' occupancy rates

The Hindi occupancy of Munjya on Monday was reported to be a staggering 28.88%. The film's occupancy rates varied throughout the day, with morning shows recording a rate of 14.79%. Afternoon shows saw an increase to 32.48%, while evening shows had the highest occupancy at 35.60%. The night shows maintained a steady rate with an occupancy of 32.64%. The film is currently facing competition from Chandu Champion.

Critical acclaim

'Munjya' praised for unique approach to horror-comedy

Munjya has been lauded for its innovative take on the horror-comedy genre, featuring well-executed jump scares and high-energy action sequences. It is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Stree, Bhediya, and the upcoming film Stree 2. Munjya's success is notable because it is not led by any famous names and is thriving solely because of its unique storyline.