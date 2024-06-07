Next Article

Sharvari and Abhay Verma in 'Munjya'

Mona Singh-Sharvari-Abhay Verma's 'Munjya' hits the screens: Box office prediction

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:48 am Jun 07, 202410:48 am

What's the story Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma are all set to enamor audiences with their latest horror-comedy film, Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this movie is the fourth supernatural offering by Maddock Films and hit theaters on Friday. The plot is based on the legend of Munjya, a tale inspired by Indian folklore. The film also stars Suhas Joshi and Sathyaraj in key roles. Here's how the film is expected to do.

VFX significance

'Munjya' and the importance of VFX in its production

Munjya was produced on a substantial budget, with half of it allocated to visual effects. This decision underscores the significance of VFX in the film. In an interview with PTI, Sarpotdar explained, "The 50% cost of the film was spent on the VFX... We created a creature from CGI and VFX space which came from a lot of research and development and back and forth in trying to get it right."

Opening day

'Munjya' expected to have strong start at the box office

Munjya has reportedly made a strong start at the box office. Initial reports suggested that the film will earn between ₹1.75-2 crore on its opening day. This could potentially make it Sharvari's second-highest opener ever, following Bunty Aur Babli 2, which made ₹2.6 crore on its release day. The film's future performance will be crucial in determining its ultimate success or failure at the box office.

Critical reception

'Munjya' awaits final verdict: Critical reviews and future performance

Munjya has received decent reviews so far, with critics praising its unique horror-comedy plot. Despite its promising start, the film's ultimate success at the box office is yet to be determined. It will need to continue earning impressive amounts to be considered a true box office hit. Coming to its competitors, the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is currently ruling the box office. Munjya was to clash with Annu Kapoor's Hamare Baarah but the controversial film's release was stalled.