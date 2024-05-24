Next Article

Maddock Films introduces India's first CGI actor in 'Munjya'

'Munjya' trailer promises new era of horror-comedy in Indian cinema

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:58 pm May 24, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Maddock Films, known for successful horror comedies like Stree and Bhediya, has unveiled the trailer for their latest venture, Munjya. This horror-comedy venture introduces India's first CGI protagonist, Munjya, marking a significant shift in the genre. The two-minute and 18-second trailer sets high expectations with its innovative storytelling and groundbreaking use of technology.

Trailer details

'Munjya' trailer features unfulfilled wishes, love for Munni

Munjya stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar. The film's narrative revolves around Munjya, a character deeply rooted in Indian folklore and cultural beliefs. The clip tells us Munjya was in love with one Munni but died before he could marry her, so now, his goal is to lure someone from his lineage to the village and wed him to Munni.

Vijan's perspective

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared insights on 'Munjya'

Producer Dinesh Vijan described the film as "Munjya's love story," adding that it's about his first love - Munni, whom he doesn't get. "If you've ever had an obsessive lover or obsessed over anybody, you will understand his POV. If not his, Munni's for sure," Vijan added. The film will be released on June 7.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here