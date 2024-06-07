Next Article

Box office collection of 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' faces slight decline at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:08 am Jun 07, 202410:08 am

What's the story The sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has experienced a decline in its box office collection during the weekdays of its first week. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film has yet to surpass ₹2 crore on any single day. As per Sacnilk, it garnered ₹1.75 crore on its first Thursday, bringing the total earnings to ₹24.45 crore.

Collection trend

Film's opening day and subsequent collection dip

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi had a promising start, earning ₹6.75 crore on its release day. However, the collections saw a drop to ₹4.6 crore on the second day and further to ₹5.5 crore on the third day. The film experienced a significant dip on the first Monday, managing to earn only ₹2.15 crore.

Film synopsis

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' marked second collaboration for Rao, Kapoor

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is the second film featuring Rao and Kapoor together, after Roohi. In this sports drama, Rao portrays Mahendra, a man with dreams of playing cricket for India. Kapoor plays the role of Mahima, a doctor with a knack for cricket that her on-screen husband helps her develop. Despite struggling domestically, the film has seen better performance globally with collections exceeding ₹26 crore.

Kapoor's response

Kapoor expressed gratitude despite film's struggles

Reacting to the audience reception of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Kapoor expressed her gratitude. She stated, "Your love has motivated me to keep going and keep working even harder and pushing myself in my craft. Your love is worth everything! Mr & Mrs Mahi is a piece of my heart and for all those who understood and connected with what we were trying to say, thank you."

Criticism

Film criticized for lack of superlative script, wow moments

Despite featuring a solid ensemble cast including Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has faced criticism for not being able to utilize the actors. The film's earnest performances have been overshadowed by its lack of a superlative script or standout moments. This criticism may have contributed to the film's struggle to break its opening day domestic collection of ₹6.75 crore.