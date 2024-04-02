Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 09:41 am Apr 02, 202409:41 am

What's the story Film producer Boney Kapoor recently disclosed his plans to produce a series of films, including a solo hero movie featuring his son, actor Arjun Kapoor. Interestingly, despite their family's deep roots in the film industry, Kapoor's children—Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor—began their careers with different production companies. To date, only two films starring his children have been produced by Kapoor: Tevar with Arjun and Mili with Janhvi.

'Such a situation has never arisen': Kapoor discussed children's independence

In a recent conversation with News18, Kapoor clarified that his children have never requested him to create films specifically for them. He stated, "Such a situation has never arisen. Arjun has never come to me asking for work." He further revealed, "He [Arjun] knows the scripts I'm working on. He also knows that eventually what is mine is his. It was his choice to do Tevar."

Kapoor revealed upcoming projects with Arjun

Further, Kapoor disclosed his plans for future projects with Arjun. He said, "I'll soon be doing a couple of more films with him—No Entry 2 and another solo hero film." He expressed his fondness for the subject of the solo hero film and mentioned, "I narrated it to him and he has also liked it a lot." "We are working on that as well," he revealed.

'Khushi is certainly on my radar'

Meanwhile, speaking of his daughters, Kapoor emphasized, "I haven't yet approached Khushi with a specific project...but she's certainly on my radar." "As for Janhvi, I have a project in mind that I intend to produce." Following her debut with The Archies, Khushi is reportedly collaborating with Ibrahim Ali Khan for an upcoming OTT project by Karan Johar. Meanwhile, her sister Janhvi has several projects lined up, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Devara, and RC16.

Kapoor's next projects: 'No Entry 2' and 'Maidaan'

After 20 years since the release of No Entry, the second installment was recently announced. Instead of the original cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan, the forthcoming film features Varun Dhawan, Arjun, and Diljit Dosanjh. Anees Bazmee will direct and write the script, with filming set to begin in December. A grand theatrical release is planned for 2025. Meanwhile, Kapoor's immediate next is Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, to be released on April 10.