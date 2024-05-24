Next Article

Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in Kashmir

'Singham Again' Kashmir schedule wraps up; Ajay Devgn's look revealed

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:08 am May 24, 202411:08 am

What's the story Rohit Shetty, the director of the much-awaited film Singham Again, recently announced the completion of the movie's shooting schedule in Kashmir. He took to social media to share striking images of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. The pictures show Devgn in a police uniform and sunglasses, standing against a scenic mountainous backdrop, further fueling fans' anticipation for the film.

Devgn's character details revealed in Shetty's post

On Friday morning, Shetty shared a photograph on his Instagram Stories featuring Devgn standing alongside army tanks and cars, seemingly leading a group. Accompanying the image, he wrote, "Schedule Wrap! Thank you Kashmir," followed by an Indian flag, folded hand, and a red heart emoji. In another post, he revealed that Singham will be seen contributing to the Special Operations Group in Jammu & Kashmir Police in this installment.

Devgn and Shetty showed respect to Jammu and Kashmir jawans

During their stay in Kashmir for the shoot, Devgn and Shetty took time out of their busy schedules to meet with the jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir. This gesture demonstrated their respect and camaraderie toward these soldiers. Despite the demanding nature of film production, they made sure to acknowledge the service of these brave individuals.

Producers Reliance Entertainment also shared Devgn's glimpse