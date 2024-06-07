Next Article

Ban imposed on Bollywood film in Karnataka

Karnataka government bans 'Hamare Baarah' over communal concerns

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:16 am Jun 07, 202411:16 am

What's the story The Karnataka government has imposed a two-week ban, or until further notice, on the release and broadcast of Bollywood film Hamare Baarah. The decision was made under Sections 15(1) and 15(5) of the Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964 to prevent potential communal tension. The film, starring Annu Kapoor as a Muslim man with a large family, was scheduled for nationwide release on Friday.

Controversy

Minority groups alleged film incites religious hatred

The ban was imposed following requests from several minority organizations and delegations who had seen the film's trailer. They claimed that Hamare Baarah portrayed the Muslim religion in a derogatory manner, potentially inciting hatred between religions and castes. A petition from Muslim Associations of various districts in Karnataka warned that such films could "create unrest in the country, hurt the sentiments of Muslim religion" and disrupt communal harmony.

Producer's reaction

Producers expressed shock over ban, fear financial loss

The ban has raised concerns among the film's producers who have invested significantly in its production and distribution. Birender Bhagat expressed his shock, stating, "We have invested crores of our hard-earned money in making of the film...We are shocked and disappointed since a stay has been imposed on our film without even watching it." Co-producer Ravi S Gupta added that they now face financial risk as they must halt the release everywhere.

Court

Earlier, the Bombay High Court lifted an injunction

Previously, the Bombay High Court had lifted an injunction on the film's release and ordered the formation of a committee to review it. The committee was to include at least one Muslim member and focus solely on the film's theme and petition claims. While allowing the film to premiere, the HC directed the film's producers to pull down the teasers/trailers from YouTube, BookMyShow, and other platforms. This came after a two-judge bench of the court postponed the release on Wednesday.

Film theme

'Hamare Baarah' explores overpopulation, sparking widespread discussion

Hamare Baarah, which delves into the theme of overpopulation, has been a subject of extensive debate due to its bold narrative. The film also features actors Manoj Joshi and Paritosh Tripathi. It was produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh under the direction of Kamal Chandra. Responding to the controversy, actor Joshi recently stated, "I am an artist, I have done this film... this movie was not made to target any religion."