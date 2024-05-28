Next Article

Controversial film 'Hamare Baarah' faces backlash

'Hamare Baarah' team receives death threats, seeks police protection

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:05 pm May 28, 202402:05 pm

What's the story The film Hamare Baarah, starring Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, and Parth Samthaan among others, has stirred controversy due to its provocative teasers. The movie's depiction of a specific religion has been met with disapproval from a section of society, allegedly resulting in death threats against the team. In response to these threats, veteran actor Kapoor released a video message urging viewers to watch the film before forming their opinions.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Initially titled Hum Do Humare Baraah, the film was renamed following a directive from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The drama was first announced in 2022, and since then, it has created an uproar online for its alleged Islamophobia. Makers, including director Kamal Chandra, have claimed that the movie doesn't target any one community but highlights "the most important and crucial problem of our country," population explosion.

Actor's response

'The film advocates women's empowerment...'

Kapoor addressed the threats in a video message, emphasizing their seriousness and calling for police protection for the film team. He urged viewers to watch the film before lambasting it, stating, "The film advocates women's empowerment and talks about the rights of women. First, watch the film and then give your verdict." Kapoor clarified that the movie's intention was not to offend any caste or community but to discuss women's empowerment and population boom.

Appeal

Kapoor urges audiences to reserve judgment, engage with story

Kapoor revealed people were giving death threats on social media and via calls. "Please don't abuse, don't give us threats because we are not afraid. I request Maharashtra Police and the Home Ministry to perform their duty and provide protection to every member of the team who's getting death threats. The seasoned actor concluded his message by saying, "If you try to disrupt the peace, then we will also not sit silently." Hamare Baarah will be released on June 7.

Twitter Post

