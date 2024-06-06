Next Article

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's box office performance

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' holds steady at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:28 pm Jun 06, 202412:28 pm

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has maintained a steady performance at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹22.6cr India nett within its first six days of release. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film's opening day saw collections of ₹6.75cr, which dipped to ₹4.6cr on the second day, marking a decrease of 31.85%. Notably, it opened on Cinema Lovers Day, when tickets were available at a discounted rate.

Earnings trend

Box office performance fluctuated over first week

The film's earnings saw a rise on the third day, collecting ₹5.5cr, an increase of 19.57%. However, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi experienced a drop in collections over the fourth and fifth days with ₹2.15cr and ₹1.85cr, respectively, indicating decreases of 60.91% and 13.95%. The sixth-day collection was approximately ₹1.75cr based on preliminary estimates by Sacnilk.

Audience attendance

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' saw varied occupancy rates

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the film's Hindi occupancy was reported to be overall 11.31%. The occupancy rates for morning shows stood at 7.81%, afternoon shows at 12.88%, evening shows at 12.13%, and night shows at 12.43%. These figures indicate the percentage of available seats that were filled during each showtime throughout the day. The movie features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates varied for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

The sixth day of release saw varied Hindi occupancy rates across the country for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Mumbai and Hyderabad reported an overall occupancy of 12%, while the National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune both had an occupancy rate of 11.25%. Bengaluru and Kolkata reported lower rates of 9.5% and 9.75% respectively, whereas Chennai had a significantly higher rate of 25.33%. Other cities such as Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow also reported varying occupancy rates.