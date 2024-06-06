Next Article

Nataša Stanković's Instagram Story hints that all is well between her and Hardik Pandya

Nataša Stanković's Instagram Story seemingly dismisses divorce rumors

By Isha Sharma 11:49 am Jun 06, 202411:49 am

What's the story Actor and model Nataša Stanković has seemingly dispelled rumors of a potential divorce from her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, through her Instagram activity. The speculation about their marital discord began when fans noticed that Stanković had removed Pandya's surname from her Instagram name and their wedding photos were missing from her feed. However, she recently restored the wedding pictures on her account. Now, another Instagram Story of hers has suggested that all is well.

Subtle hint

Her subtle hint quashed divorce speculations

In addition to restoring the wedding photos, Stanković recently shared a picture of her pet dog on Instagram Stories. The text on the picture read "Baby Rover Pand(Y)a," which fans interpreted as a subtle hint that she still considers herself part of the Pandya family. This move is seen as another attempt by Stanković to quell the circulating divorce rumors.

Marital strain

Reports of marital strain and cryptic social media posts

Reports of tension between Stanković and Pandya have been circulating for some time, with sources suggesting a growing strain in their marriage over the past six months. These reports were further fueled by silence from Pandya, Stanković, and their respective families. To recall, the couple married in Jaipur on May 31, 2020, with a subsequent celebration taking place on February 14, 2023.

Current status

Life and career of Stanković and Pandya

Currently, while Pandya is playing for India at the ICC T20 World Cup and facing criticism for his recent performance as captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL, Stanković is spending quality time with their son. The couple welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year they got married. Stanković is known for participating in Bigg Boss 8 and finishing as the third runner-up in Nach Baliye 9 alongside her ex-partner-actor Aly Goni.