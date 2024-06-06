Next Article

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon discuss 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 progress

Nicole Kidman updates fans on 'Big Little Lies 3' progress

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:46 am Jun 06, 202411:46 am

What's the story In a recent Vanity Fair video interview, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, co-stars of the Emmy-winning HBO series Big Little Lies, discussed the progress of the show's third season. Kidman revealed that they were "moving fast and furious" with author Liane Moriarty delivering the book for the upcoming season. Despite Witherspoon's playful comment about Kidman revealing too much, she assured fans that they are in "good shape."

Family influence

Kidman's daughter, a driving force behind Season 3

Kidman credited her daughter, Sunday Rose, as a significant influence in the development of Big Little Lies Season 3. After watching the first two seasons, Sunday insisted on another season and provided critiques on Kidman's character Celeste's arc in the series. Kidman quoted her daughter saying, "Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third."

Official confirmation

HBO and Max CEO expressed readiness for Season 3

Earlier this year, HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys also confirmed the development of Big Little Lies Season 3. Despite acknowledging the challenges due to scheduling conflicts among the star-studded cast, Bloys remained optimistic about its realization. He stated, "Where you have all these stars, you've got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written." He further expressed his excitement and readiness for when the team is prepared to take further steps.

Collaboration

Kidman and Witherspoon's constant communication on Season 3

Kidman had previously disclosed to Variety that she and Witherspoon were in constant communication about the third season of Big Little Lies. This collaboration was further highlighted in her Vanity Fair interview. Bloys also emphasized the unique bond among the cast, stating, "It's a very special group. They love working together."