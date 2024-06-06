Next Article

Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood shoplifting incident

'You thief': Janhvi Kapoor recalls childhood shoplifting incident

By Isha Sharma 11:23 am Jun 06, 202411:23 am

What's the story In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared an anecdote from her childhood where she shoplifted candy from a Disney store. The Dhadak star was with her parents, acclaimed actor Sridevi and prolific producer Boney Kapoor, at the time. She admitted that as a child, she "didn't understand the concept of money" and ran away without paying for the candy.

Childhood incident

Kapoor's parents labeled her a 'thief'

Kapoor shared, "I picked up something and ran out and I met papa and mumma and said, 'I got this and we didn't have to pay for it,' they were like 'You thief.'" Kapoor also confessed to taking pillows from hotels she stays in. She justified her actions by stating that she takes them in case she forgets to carry a pillow from home while traveling or has to board a flight so that she can take a nap there.

Rising star

Kapoor's acting career and upcoming projects

Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's film, Dhadak. Since then, she has worked in several movies including Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, and Bawaal. She also made a cameo appearance in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's recently released film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Her upcoming projects include Devara, Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and RC 16. Her latest, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, was released on May 31.