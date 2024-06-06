Next Article

Renowned bodybuilder Rajat Dalal has been arrested for assault

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal arrested for abduction and assault

By Isha Sharma 11:21 am Jun 06, 202411:21 am

What's the story Rajat Dalal, a renowned bodybuilder and popular Instagram fitness influencer, has been arrested on charges of abducting and assaulting a student. The incident reportedly transpired after the student shared a selfie with Dalal on social media, captioning it, "Every morning, seeing your face at the gym ruins my day." In response to this post, Dalal sought out the student's address, arrived at his residence, assaulted and humiliated him, reported Free Press Journal.

The assault

Abduction and assault: A detailed account

Dalal, along with his aides, reportedly abducted the student and took him to Green Gales Society in Jagatpur, Ahmedabad. Here, Dalal verbally abused the student and forced him to perform squats. A video of this assault surfaced on social media showing Dalal hitting the student in a car while demanding an apology and insisting he be called "Papa (father)" as a mark of respect and a demonstration of authority and power.

Continued abuse

Further humiliation with cowdung and toilet cleaning

The assault continued at a Chandkhed cowshed where the student's face was allegedly smeared with cow dung and he was beaten with slippers. Dalal later forced the student to clean a toilet at a flat, continuing the assault on camera. After the student slipped into unconsciousness due to the abuse, Dalal reportedly urinated on his face. Following this, Dalal dropped him near his house and threatened his mother, claiming immunity due to his connections.

Threats

'The police can't harm me': Dalal

Dalal allegedly threatened the student's mother by saying, "I would have killed him, but he's too young, so I am sparing him. I am a Jat from Haryana. I have big connections here. The police can't harm me; they are in my pocket." "How dare you make my video? I will cut you into pieces and not spare you," he reportedly told the student earlier.

Legal action

Arrest and legal proceedings initiated

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Sabarmati Police Station in Ahmedabad. This led to an investigation into the matter, resulting in Dalal and his three associates' arrest. The police have registered a case against the influencer and his friends for abduction and assault, marking a significant development in this shocking case. Meanwhile, social media users have taken to the comments section of his latest Instagram post to criticize him for his "arrogance."

Twitter Post

Discretion: The video contains coarse language