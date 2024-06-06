Next Article

Marion Cotillard joins 'The Morning Show'

Marion Cotillard joins cast of 'The Morning Show' Season 4

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:24 am Jun 06, 202411:24 am

What's the story Academy Award-winning actor Marion Cotillard has been confirmed as a new addition to the fourth season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, according to Variety. The French actor will be joining an ensemble cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Jon Hamm, among others. In the series, Cotillard will portray a character named Celine Dumont, who is described as a "savvy operator from a storied European family."

Career highlights

Cotillard's rare television appearance on 'The Morning Show'

Cotillard, primarily known for her film work, is making a rare appearance on television with The Morning Show. She won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2008 for her performance in La Vie En Rose, becoming the first actor to win Best Actress award for a performance in French. The actor was also nominated in the same category in 2015 for Two Days, One Night, and has starred in notable films such as Inception and The Dark Knight Rises.

Plot preview

'The Morning Show' Season 4: What to expect

The Morning Show delves into the competitive world of morning TV news and the lives of the people working in the newsroom. The third season concluded with uncertainty surrounding UBA after Alex, played by Aniston, blocked Paul Marks's tech company Hyperion from buying UBA. The upcoming fourth season is expected to feature UBA merging with another media company to stay afloat, potentially leading to layoffs and restructuring.

Showrunners

Production team behind 'The Morning Show' Season 4

The Morning Show is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, with Mimi Leder serving as director and executive producer. Michael Ellenberg also holds an executive producer role, while the series is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine (Witherspoon's company), and Echo Films. Charlotte Stoudt serves as the showrunner and executive producer under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+.

On-screen appearances

Cotillard's current and upcoming projects

Cotillard is presently starring in Mona Achache's docudrama, Little Girl Blue, earning her a César Award nomination for Best Actor. Later this year, audiences will see her in Ellen Kuras's Lee alongside Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O'Connor. The French actor is represented by Agence Adequat in France and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in the US.