Karan Johar working on 'JugJugg Jeeyo' sequel, Raj Mehta onboard

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:09 am Jun 06, 202411:09 am

What's the story Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly working on a sequel to his hit 2022 family comedy-drama, JugJugg Jeeyo. According to a PeepingMoon report, while a franchise is in the making, the second film may be released under a different title and serve as more of a spiritual sequel. The news comes two years after the original movie's release, following hints from Johar that were initially perceived as teases for audiences and cast members.

Dharma Productions to turn 'JugJugg Jeeyo' into franchise

Dharma Productions is transforming JugJugg Jeeyo into a franchise, following the recent trend of successful franchise films. Director Raj Mehta, along with a team of writers, has begun scripting the sequel. The filming is planned to commence later this year or early in 2025. The sequel will narrate a new story set against a similar family backdrop. Dharma has previously made franchises like the Dulhania series, Student of the Year films, and most recently, Dhadak.

Cast details for 'JugJugg Jeeyo' sequel remain unconfirmed

The original JugJugg Jeeyo featured Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor as two couples on the verge of divorce. While no cast has been confirmed for the sequel yet, there are expectations of Dhawan returning in a leading role. Rumors also suggest that Tiger Shroff might join the cast, but this remains unconfirmed. Mehta had initially planned an action movie with Dhawan and Shroff but had to alter plans due to budget constraints.

Dharma Productions's busy slate of upcoming films

Dharma has at least 12 titles in various stages of production. These include Alia Bhatt's Jigra; Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz; Siddhant Chaturvedi-Dimri's Dhadak 2; Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's Shankara; Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Sarzameen; and Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Naadaniyaan. Other projects expected to start filming soon include Johar's next directorial, Salman Khan's The Bull, Kartik Aaryan and Sandeep Modi's film, Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak, Neeraj Ghaywan's next, and Collin D'Cunha's Indian adaptation of The Intouchables.