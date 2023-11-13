Telangana: 7 killed in massive fire at Hyderabad chemical godown

1/3

India 1 min read

Telangana: 7 killed in massive fire at Hyderabad chemical godown

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:54 pm Nov 13, 202312:54 pm

Seven persons have been killed in fire at Hyderabad chemical godown

At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire reportedly broke out at a chemical godown located in a residential building in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday. The incident took place in the Bazarghat area near Nampally around 9:30am, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) M Venkateshwarlu. The fire initially started as a small blaze in the stilt area of the building before rapidly spreading throughout the structure, per reports.

2/3

Authorities launch rescue operations

Authorities said they quickly dispatched five fire trucks to the scene, along with two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to aid in rescue efforts. Venkateshwarlu said that the fire was successfully contained within an hour, and 21 trapped individuals were rescued and transported to Osmania General Hospital. Among those rescued, eight were unconscious, and seven ultimately succumbed to their injuries—some from burns and others from asphyxiation.

3/3

Watch: Visuals of aftermath of the blaze